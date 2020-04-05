|
James R. Willett, Sr.
July 1, 1934-March 29, 2020
BETTENDORF-James R. Willett, Sr., 85, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf following a courageous battle with cancer.
Keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
James Richard Willett was born on July 1, 1934 in Dubuque, Iowa, a son of Henry C. and Frances (Wagner) Willett. He proudly served in the Navy from 1952 until 1956 stationed primarily on destroyers.
Jim was united in marriage to Gloria Udelhofen on September 27, 1958 in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2008 after almost 50 years of marriage. Jim was united in marriage to Geraldine "Geri" Shepard on July 28, 2011 at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf. Jim was blessed with two beautiful, caring angels in his earthly life, both of whom he met at church!
Jim worked in quality control for over forty years, twenty-two at International Harvester and twelve at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Jim was a founding member of St. John Vianney Parish, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and a proud Tin Can Sailor.
Survivors include his wife, Geri Shepard-Willett, Bettendorf, son, James R. Willett, Jr, Richmond, Kentucky; Geri's children: Kevin (Kathy) Shepard, Davenport; daughters, Karen DeMello, Mountain View, CA; Patricia Shepard, Utah; Kate (Bart) Bycroft, Salina, KS; Geri's grandchildren, Logan and Danielle Voellinger, Jonathan (Holly) and Alex Bycroft, Michael (Katie) and Nick Shepard, and Michelle and David Mampre; and a sister-in-law, Lynn Willett, Dubuque.
In addition to his wife, Gloria, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Bob, Henry, and Mary Willett, and a step-grandson, Luke Voellinger.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com