|
|
James "Jim" Richard Fedrick
August 7, 1940-March 1, 2020
DAVENPORT-James "Jim" Richard Fedrick, 79, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at his residence March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM at Weert's Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa.
Jim was born August 7, 1940 in Ottumwa, Iowa to James C. "Max" Fedrick and Eva Lucille "Ike" Fedrick (Grimes). He was married to the love of his life, Frances A. Fedrick (Santee) on April 28, 1962 at St. John's United Methodist Church. They were married 48 years before Frances passed away September 28, 2010. Jim was a welder and crane operator at Sivyer Steel Corporation for 40+ years. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish, play cribbage and spend time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Wendy Dunn (Tim); grandchildren, Ryan Dunn-Reicks (Levi), and McKenzie Dunn; brothers and sisters-in-law Lloyd Santee (Vicki), Phyllis Santee-Hoffman (Phil Hoffman), Marg Santee, and Kay Santee; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Frances A. Fedrick; father, "Max"; mother, "Ike"; brother, Jerry Fedrick; brothers-in-law, Gene Santee, Jerry Santee, John Santee III; and nieces, Molly Santee and Mia Hoffman.
A special thank-you to Harmony Olsen and Gina Santee-Pewe for their extended efforts to the family.
Online condolences may be made to Jim's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020