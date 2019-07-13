James 'Jim' Robert Stoffer

November 23, 1952-July 11, 2019

BETTENDORF-James 'Jim' Robert Stoffer, 66, Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 11th at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a tragic bicycling accident. Jim's loving family was bedside as Jim valiantly battled to the end.

Jim is survived by the love of his life for 27 years Jaye (nee Baustian) Stoffer; and his dearly loved children Benjamin Richard Stoffer and Zachary Robert Stoffer, both University of Iowa students. Jim is also survived by three devoted siblings: Gregory Stoffer (Denise), Davenport; Joseph Stoffer, Nashville, TN; and Carol (nee Stoffer) Hingtgen (Steve), Orlando, FL. Jim was a cherished uncle to three nieces: Lindsay (nee Stoffer) Le (Clayton), Chelsea (nee Stoffer) Thompson (Evyan), and Grace Hingtgen; and three nephews: Mitchell Stoffer (Madeline), Maxwell Stoffer and Davis Hingtgen. Jim is predeceased by his parents Robert & Lennice Stoffer. Jim will be greatly missed by his faithful companion Maggie.

Over the years, Jim and his family attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Cathedral; but most importantly, Jim lived and loved the way Christ taught as evidenced by his vast circle of friends and admirers. Jim was a precious gift from God to his family and friends, but called home way too soon and way too suddenly.

Services entrusted to Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Monday, July 15th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Tuesday, July 16th at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. An additional visitation will be held prior to mass from 9:30 to 10:30AM also at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

If you would like to honor Jim, information regarding memorials as well as online remembrances may be found at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.