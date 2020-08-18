1/1
James T. Murrell
1978 - 2020
James T. Murrell

February 23, 1978 - August 14, 2020

DAVENPORT - James T. Murrell, 42, of Davenport, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate Jim's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at funeral home. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing if you are planning on attending.

James Thomas Murrell was born on February 23, 1978 in Davenport, a son of James W. and Evelyn M. (Untz) Murrell. He worked in the construction field.

Jim enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He had a big heart and shared that joy of giving by being an organ donor.

Survivors include his daughter, Kalyssa, mother, Evelyn Murrell, siblings: Mike Murrell, Diane Murrell, Dave Murrell, Pat Murrell, John Murrell, Dan Murrell, Mary Ekstand, Colleen Murrell, Julie (Mike) McClellan, Thomas (Stephanie) Murrell, all of Davenport, and Steve (Melissa) Murrell, Clinton; special nephews that were more like a brothers, Kenneth Murrell and Mark Murrell; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and nephews, Steven James Murrell and Tyler Ekstrand

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
