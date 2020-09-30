1/1
James "Jim" Vitense

May 29, 1937-Septmeber 25, 2020

James "Jim" Vitense, 83, of Tipton, Iowa passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, October 4 from 1-3 p.m. at the Cedar County Fairgrounds (Mathews building) in Tipton with a memorial service immediately following, Pastor Ron Lashmit officiating.

Jim is survived by his wife Fern Vitense, children Valnora (Kelvin) Keifer, Raymond (Barb) Vitense, Molly Vitense (Eric Nelson), Jayne Vitense Holcomb (Kyle Selberg), Mandy (David) Lapke; step-children Carmen (Chris) Cook and Tory (Sheila) Koch; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the Tipton or Bennett Ambulance services or Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cedar County Fairgrounds (Mathews building)
