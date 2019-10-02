|
James "Jim" W. Baldry
September 28, 2019
DAVENPORT-James "Jim" W. Baldry, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials in Jim's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019