James W. Blubaugh

January 20, 1944-June 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-James William Blubaugh, 75, of Davenport, IA died June 2, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Thursday, June 6 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, with a prayer service to follow. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Friday, June 7 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport with a short visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Born January 20, 1944, James was the son of Fred Blubaugh and Agnes Cratty Blubaugh. He married Judith Elgin on November 12, 1966 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottumwa, IA.

He was a 1962 graduate of Albia High School, Albia, IA. He worked at Alcoa for 37 years and served in the IA National Guard from 1965 to 1972. After retirement, he and Judith enjoyed traveling. Jim was always a farmer at heart and enjoyed going back to the family farm as much as possible. He enjoyed tractor shows and farm auctions.

Jim was a man of few words. He enjoyed telling stories of the past and sharing facts and findings of just about anything. He was a quiet man and had a deep love for his family and country. Each grandchild had their own unique relationship with him, along with special adventures and memories.

He is survived by his wife Judith and two sons, Jeffrey Blubaugh, Davenport, IA and John (Gail) Blubaugh, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Sydney Jensen, Davenport, IA, Jackson and Corbin Blubaugh, Davenport, IA.; brothers, Leo (Pat) Blubaugh, Chariton, IA.; and Robert (Marianne) Blubaugh, W. Des Moines, IA.; sister Sharon Blubaugh, Des Moines, IA., and several nieces and nephews.

