James W. Pancrazio

August 27, 1959-June 28, 2019

EAST MOLINE-James William Pancrazio, 59 of Lufkin, Texas formerly of East Moline, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. A funeral service will follow at 4:30p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to his grandchildren's education fund.

Jim was born on August 27, 1959 in Lexington, Missouri the son of John and Ruby Brandt Pancrazio. He married Diana O'Hara and they later divorced. Jim graduated from UTHS and later from Blackhawk College and went on to work at Atlas Roofing working his way up to Plant Manager.

Jim loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, rock music and playing guitars. He was a very hard worker and loved to work on cars and motorcycles. He also loved to golf, fish and spend time at Leisure Time Billiards with friends. Jim was an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago White Sox Fan. He loved his family and was the world's best grandpa and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Natalie (Shawn) Engholm; grandsons, Brycen Pancrazio and Cayden Engholm; parents, John and Ruby Pancrazio; siblings, Angel (Daniel) Moreno, Dave Pancrazio; niece and nephew, Ali (Jared) Gattis and Seth Moreno.

