James William "Bill" Dale November 3, 1934-May 28, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-James William "Bill" Dale, of Rock Island, passed away on May 28, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family will celebrate Bill's life at a later date. To send condolences visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Due to the Coronavirus emergency, a private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan, Alleman HS or St. Pius X. A special thank you from the family to Silver Cross/Friendship Manor and especially Andy from Unity Point Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Bill. Bill was born November 3, 1934 in Rochelle, Illinois, son of George and Marcella Dale. He attended Alleman and graduated from Notre Dame in 1956. He married Marge VanderVennet on March 3, 1962. Bill began his career working in road construction alongside his father. Bill eventually created, built and ran his own successful paving company, Iowa Paving Contractors, which was sold to Manatt's Construction. Bill was a member of St. Pius X where he was involved extensively over the years, serving as President of the Parish Council and assisting with funeral services. Bill will be watching over his five girls and one (finally!) boy along with their spouses, kids, and grandkids. As the old Notre Dame saying goes, it is all about "God, Country and Notre Dame." For Bill, it was all about "God, Family and Notre Dame" and that is how he lived his life! All are happy that he gets to join his mom, dad and sister, Mary Catherine, along with many dear friends. Survivors include his wife, Marge; children, Susan (Thomas) Hickey, WI, Ann (Vincent) Sweeney, IL, Catherine Dale, WI, Julie (Mark) Hermann, IA, Molly (Thomas) Stolmeier, OH and Jim (Lina) Dale, CA; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Francis Steen, Rock Island.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.