Jan Elaine Sammon
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jan Elaine Sammon

December 13, 1952-June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jan Elaine Sammon, 67, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Unity Point-Trinity in Bettendorf. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 10am in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with visitation Monday, June 22, from 6-8pm at the Mortuary. The family invites those in attendance to wear Cubs attire. Following Tuesday's service, burial will in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jan was born December 13, 1952, in Davenport, to Robert and Lois (Andrews) Evans. On November 15, 1974, she married Larry Sammon. They went on to enjoy 46 years of marriage. In 2013, she retired from Walmart after 29 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid bowler.

Those left to cherish Jan's memory include her husband, Larry; children, Shannon Sammon, Carey (Rick) Peterson and Steven Sammon; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tom Evans, John (Pam) Evans and Jim (Shelley) Evans. Her parents, son, Robert and grandson, Kyler Sammon, preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved