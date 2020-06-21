Jan Elaine Sammon

December 13, 1952-June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jan Elaine Sammon, 67, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Unity Point-Trinity in Bettendorf. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 10am in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with visitation Monday, June 22, from 6-8pm at the Mortuary. The family invites those in attendance to wear Cubs attire. Following Tuesday's service, burial will in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jan was born December 13, 1952, in Davenport, to Robert and Lois (Andrews) Evans. On November 15, 1974, she married Larry Sammon. They went on to enjoy 46 years of marriage. In 2013, she retired from Walmart after 29 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid bowler.

Those left to cherish Jan's memory include her husband, Larry; children, Shannon Sammon, Carey (Rick) Peterson and Steven Sammon; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tom Evans, John (Pam) Evans and Jim (Shelley) Evans. Her parents, son, Robert and grandson, Kyler Sammon, preceded her in death.