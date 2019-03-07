Jane Eleanor Ackerman

October 2, 1931-February 27, 2019

OVERLAND PARK, KS-Jane Eleanor Ackerman, age 87, formerly of Muskegon, Michigan and Bettendorf, Iowa was called home to her Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Lamar Court Assisted Living in Overland Park, Kansas.

Jane was born October 2, 1931 in Muskegon, Michigan to John and Bessie (Langland) Ackerman. She graduated from Muskegon High School in 1950. She married on March 16, 1951 and has three children; Cheryl, Robert and Joni.

She remarried on August 18, 1967 to Delmar Ferris Ackerman who passed away in 1995.

Jane will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Cheryl (David) Bodensteiner of Shawnee, KS., Robert (Vicki) Voss of Muscatine, Iowa and Joni (Lawrence) Kendall of Bettendorf, Iowa. Grandchildren; Jason Bodensteiner, Jenna Bodensteiner, Andrew Bodensteiner, Sheila (Randy Doak) Reth, Christi (Matt) Ringdahl, Terri (Shawn) Kapp, Cary LaMaack, Jacob (Melissa) Kendall and Jessica (Brandon Streitmatter) Kendall. 15 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Mary (Robert) Buit, Muskegon, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Arthur, husband Delmar Ackerman, Grandson-in-law Garret LaMaack and great granddaughter Marlow.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.