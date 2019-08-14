|
Janet C. Babb
October 10, 1968-August 12, 2019
DAVENPORT-Janet C. Babb, 50, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 from a brief illness at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at the Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family.
Janet was born October 10, 1968 in Davenport, IA to John and Helen (Horlas) Babb. Janet loved life, horses, her dog, Teka, camping, fishing, golfing, music, traveling and her career as a cosmetologist. But above all she loved her family and friends.
Those left cherishing her memory include her parents, John and Helen Babb; brother, John Babb; sister, JoAnn (Babb) Williams; daughters, Samantha (Martin Gallagher) Bridges and Abbey Bridges; son, Christopher Bridges and loving life partner, Brad Newell.
Janet was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019