Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Runge Mortuary Chapel
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Runge Mortuary Chapel
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Babb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet C. Babb


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet C. Babb Obituary

Janet C. Babb

October 10, 1968-August 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Janet C. Babb, 50, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 from a brief illness at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at the Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolence may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Janet was born October 10, 1968 in Davenport, IA to John and Helen (Horlas) Babb. Janet loved life, horses, her dog, Teka, camping, fishing, golfing, music, traveling and her career as a cosmetologist. But above all she loved her family and friends.

Those left cherishing her memory include her parents, John and Helen Babb; brother, John Babb; sister, JoAnn (Babb) Williams; daughters, Samantha (Martin Gallagher) Bridges and Abbey Bridges; son, Christopher Bridges and loving life partner, Brad Newell.

Janet was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now