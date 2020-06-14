Janet C. Thomas

January 15, 1944-June 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Janet C. Thomas, 76, a resident of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook, surrounded by her loving family. Public visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a Rosary at 5:30p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Her funeral service will be private and burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Janet Catherine Barrett was born January 15, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of Vincent and Marie Barrett. She attended Lourdes Grade School, graduated from Assumption High School, and continued her education on a music scholarship at Marycrest College. She was united in marriage to Dick Thomas, May 13, 1967 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Bettendorf.

Janet was the Media Coordinator at John F. Kennedy School for over 35 years. She shared her musical talents on the piano and organ at our Lady of Victory Church and throughout the Davenport Dioceses from 1955-2016. She taught piano to hundreds of students from 1960-2016. She enjoyed music, time in prayer, her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, holidays, trips to Hawaii, and sewing.

Those left to honor Janet's memory include her loving husband of over 53 years, Dick and their children: Catherine (Chris) McIntosh, Richard (Ellen) Thomas and Tony Thomas, all of Davenport and Brian (Heidi) Thomas, Minnetonka, Minnesota; her grandchildren: Melinda, Nicole, Kyle, Rachel, Vincent, Jack, Julia, Ryan, Elizabeth, Grace and Marcella; great granddaughters: Paityn and Autumn; her siblings: Joan Williams, Bill Barrett, Edward Barrett, Vince Barrett, and Judy Murphy; numerous loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, John Williams.

