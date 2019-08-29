|
Janet Eileen Forner Lowry
January 6, 1924-August 24, 2019
WICHITA, KS- Janet Eileen Forner Lowry passed away August 24, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Reflection Pointe Funeral Services are handling arrangements and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date.
Janet Forner was born January 6, 1924 in Booneville, Missouri. She was the daughter of Charles and Corinne (Baldwin) Forner. Her parents moved to Colorado Springs, Co. in 1935 where she graduated from Colorado Springs High School. She then attended McMurray College for Women, in Jacksonville, Illinois and the University of Colorado, Boulder, Co. She affiliated with Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was a member of the Quad City Area Alumni Chapter. Her other memberships were: St Josh's Methodist Church, DAR-Hannah Caldwell Chapter, Genesis East Auxiliary, Scott County Genealogy Society, German American Heritage Society and The Outing Club.
She married Dudley C Lowry December 30, 1944 at First Methodist Church, Aledo, Illinois. Dudley passed away December 27, 1977 in Davenport.
Survivors are: son Daryl (Leisa) of Wichita, Kansas, son Curtis passed away in 2012, grandchildren Darin, Gilbert, AZ, Brooke Ide, Scottsdale, AZ, Christopher, San Tan, AZ, Krista Lowry Racine, Wichita, KS, Hannah Lowry Marko, Wichita, KS and four great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St John's Methodist Church or a .