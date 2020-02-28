|
Janet G. Burmeister
June 5, 1971-February 26, 2020
LONG GROVE, IA-Mass of Christian Burial and Funeral Services for Janet G. Burmeister, 78, of Long Grove, Iowa will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:30-4:30 PM at the church with additional visitation held one hour prior to mass on Monday. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet passed away on February 26, 2020 at Silvercrest in Davenport. She was born on March 12, 1941 in DeWitt, Iowa the daughter of Howard and Philomena (Noel) Gluesing. She was united in marriage to Robert Burmeister on June 5, 1971. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2016.
She was a homemaker and later worked as a custodian for North Scott School. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, fishing, karaoke, going to casinos, watching old western TV shows and time with family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory are children; Paulette (Jamie Siefers) Meyer, Davenport, Christine Beam, Long Grove, Veronica (Mike) Winchester, Colona, IL, Kimberly (Tony Pohren) Munford, Salem, Iowa, and Jennifer (Donnell) Hall, Lexington Park, MD; step-son, Corey (Mary) Burmeister, Clinton; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Inez Tobin and Judy (Gary) Kroeger, Eldridge, Tom Hines, DeWitt, John Gluesing, Gooselake, and Paul (Sally) Gluesing, Davenport; and sister-in-law Janice Hines, Clinton.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joe and Bob Hines, Mary T. Cronketon, Rita Mae Wiese, Phyllis Verhulst and Carole Gronewold; and several brothers and sisters-in law.
