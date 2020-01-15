Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Janet Frick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Walcott, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Walcott, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Frick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Kay Frick


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Kay Frick Obituary

Janet Kay Frick

February 21, 1949-January 13, 2020

DURANT-Janet Kay Frick, age 70, of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge. A visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott. Cremation Rites will be accorded following the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Calvary United Methodist Church or the Durant Ambulance Service. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Janet was born on February 21, 1949, the daughter of Fred and Marcella (Schuessler) Hahn in Iowa City, Iowa. She attended West Liberty High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. She later earned her degree from A.I.C. in Davenport. Janet married Richard Frick on January 31, 1976 in West Liberty United Methodist Church.

Janet worked for the Muscatine County Extension Office and the Calvary United Methodist Church. She was also a Clerk for the City of Durant, Walcott, and Davenport, before retiring from the City of Davenport 2013. Janet was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. She also served as a past 4-H Leader. She was also a Lioness and a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting. Most of all, Janet treasured spending time with her family and friends.

Janet will be missed by her husband, Richard; three children, Tricia Perdew of Dacula, Georgia, Traci (Kyle) Olderog of Durant, and Todd Frick of Durant; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Nash Perdew and Liam and Lily Olderog; one brother, Gary (Joyce) Hahn of West Liberty, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -