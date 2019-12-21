Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:45 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Calvary Mausoleum
Rock Island, IL
Janet L. Lincoln


1930 - 2019
Janet L. Lincoln Obituary

Janet L. Lincoln

September 21, 1930-December 18, 2019

MOLINE-Janet L. Lincoln, 89, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm. Interment services will be 1:30 pm, Monday at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Those wishing to attend the services at Calvary Mausoleum should meet at the funeral home at 12:45 pm. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter, Milan.

Janet L. Scapini was born on September 21, 1930 in Rock Island, a daughter of Marshall and Irene (Sutterman) Scapini. She married Richard Lincoln on December 30, 1950 in Rock Island. Mrs. Lincoln worked in the business office at Augustana College for 25 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island and the Augustana Ladies Retirees. She enjoyed her swimming classes at the Rock Island YWCA.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Mike (Cherie) Lincoln, Coal Valley, Kathy Lincoln, Des Moines, and Donna (Phil) Braet, East Moline; grandchildren, Sarah Skoglund, Urbandale, IA., Christopher (Amy) Braet, Washington, IL., Matthew (Casey) Braet, Aurora, IL., and Patrick (Carrie) Braet, Coal Valley; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Madison, Natalie, Samantha, Joshua, Jason, Anna, Skylar, and Lincoln.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Scapini. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
