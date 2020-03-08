|
Janet L. Nagle
June 28, 1930-March 6, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Janet L. Nagle, 89, of Eldridge, formerly of Long Grove, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Burial will be in Long Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Long Grove Fire Department, or to the Long Grove Civic League. Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet was born on June 28, 1930 in Calamus, Iowa, daughter of Clifford and Emma (Johnson) Malmanger. She was a graduate of Calamus High School. On September 13, 1953 she married James "Bud" Nagle. Janet was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. She loved spending time with her family, especially hosting holiday get-togethers and attending events for her grandchildren. She was a member of the Long Grove Civic League, Brownlie Sod House Questers, and Faith Lutheran Church.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Kurt Nagle of Eldridge, Jolyn Lensch of Eldridge, Jed (Joani) Nagle of Long Grove, Keri (John) Suiter of Long Grove, Jeni Nagle of Denver, Colorado, Jay (Julie) Nagle of Eldridge; grandchildren, Bethany (Kennie) Nicholson, Brooke (Jamie) Petersen, Brett (Jessica) Nagle, Abbey (J.R.) Nagle-Kuch, Paige Nagle, Kendra (A.J.) Brink, Colin (Katie) Suiter, Averi Jackson, Ben (Ellen) Nagle, Luke (Clara) Nagle; great-grandchildren, Anna, Kate, Parker, Grayson, Natalie, Theodore, Evelyn, Jedidiah, and 2 on the way; sister, Ruth Ann (Rudy) Munster of Daytona Beach, Florida; brother-in-law, Larry (Lois) Nagle of Long Grove; sister-in-law, Carol Nagle of LaPorte City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; sisters, Elaine Stine and Marlene Lage; and many in-laws.
