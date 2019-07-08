Janet R. Pinnow

October 11, 1938-July 6, 2019

BETTENDORF-Memorial services celebrating the life of Janet R. Pinnow, 80, of Bettendorf will be 10am Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. 614 Main St, Davenport. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the funeral home. A luncheon will be held at the Bettendorf Community Center after the inurnment. Food will be provided. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center. Janet's oldest son, Greg, is a resident of the Handicapped Development Center.

Mrs. Pinnow passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Janet Rae Kelsey was born October 11, 1938 in Boone, IA, a daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Kelsey. She was united in marriage to Erwin "Buzz" Pinnow on July 14th, 1955 in Muscatine, IA.

Prior to her retirement Janet was employed with Home Interiors and Gifts for 39 years as an Executive Branch Director traveling across the country to inspire and motivate other women.

She enjoyed assisting contestants of the Miss Iowa Pageant, traveling, playing Bunco with her girlfriends, book club, and participating in the "Lucrative Ladies" stock club.

Survivors include her husband Erwin, Bettendorf; sons Robert (Julie) Pinnow, Greg Pinnow; grandchildren Annie, Jacob, and Suzanna Pinnow, all of Davenport; a sister Joyce (Eldon) Housley, Ft. Worth, TX; great-grandsons Karson and Peyton of Davenport; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

Her parents preceded her in death.

