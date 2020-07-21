Janet Rose Small

July 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Janet Rose Small, 88, of Davenport and formerly of Bennett, entered eternity late Saturday night, July 18, 2020 in the peaceful surroundings of the Kahl Home in Davenport. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 am in the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22 prior to the graveside service from 10:00 to 10:45 at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Please mail all cards and condolences to 3104 W. Denison Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52804. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.