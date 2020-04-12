|
Janet Ross (nee Ashton)
January 22, 1936- February 3, 2020
SEATTLE – Janet Ann Ashton Ross, 84, of Seattle, formerly of Jonesboro, AR, and Davenport, IA, died February 3, 2020, at home in Seattle.
Born during the Great Depression, Janet spent her early childhood at a family cabin near Clinton, IA, along the Mississippi River. Family stories describe her elders trading fish with nearby farmers for eggs. Later her father served in the Army Corps of Engineers, and Janet and her three younger brothers were raised in a house on Iowa Street in Davenport. They attended public schools and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and spent most weekends at the cabin.
Art was a lifelong passion for Janet. In her youth, Janet won awards for her watercolors, and she painted evocative portraits of life at the family cabin. She developed her photography skills during family road-trips to see the country, including trips down to the Southwest and up to Maine and Quebec, with the family camping along the way. While in high school, Janet enrolled in college art classes and studied calligraphy with Fr. Edward Catich. Her dad encouraged her to take technical illustration classes, in which she was the only girl, in order to learn a reliably employable skill. In adulthood, Janet created charcoal still life drawings, large abstract paintings, and meticulous mandalas. She kept abreast of developments in the art world, visited art museums whenever she had the chance, and became a veritable encyclopedia on color theory, palette design, and art supplies, such as ink, paint, brushes, canvas, and paper.
Janet graduated from Davenport High School and attended Marycrest College, before earning her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, with a major in Art History. After working as a graphic illustrator, she completed graduate coursework in art education, returning to the University of Iowa alongside her brothers who were following their father and uncles to become civil engineers.
While taking a graduate class about Asian art, she met her future husband Tim who was studying Chinese history. They married in 1961 and lived in Iowa City while Tim completed his studies. In 1964-65 they traveled with two toddlers in tow to live in Taiwan, where Tim studied Chinese language and Janet taught English conversation. Afterwards they settled in Jonesboro, where Tim joined the faculty in the History Department of Arkansas State University.
Over the next three decades, they were active in the Blessed Sacrament Parish, including Janet's work supporting religious education classes, sewing altar banners, and participating in refugee resettlement efforts that formed lifelong friendships. They returned to Taiwan in 1976-77 with their four children of elementary to high school ages, and also toured Hong Kong and Japan.
Janet was a loving mom who encouraged her children to become themselves uniquely. She supported their pursuits by, for example, designing posters for Ballet Jonesboro and sewing costumes. She impressed upon them the values of considering the global human context, exploring insights from countercultural movements, and aspiring to social justice at home and abroad. She assisted with their applications to Oberlin, Carleton, and Swarthmore Colleges. Later she warmly welcomed her children's same-sex spouses long before that was commonly accepted, and participated in one daughter's Hindu wedding in India. Janet and Tim traveled to Indonesia to visit a daughter and there saw sites such as Borobudur Temple, which Janet had studied about in art classes and never dreamed she would see in person. They also traveled together to Europe, India, and Singapore.
Janet and Tim were devoted to each other and made a point to have coffee together almost every day during their 56 year-long marriage. They worked together on the International Film Series and on the campus chapter of Amnesty International, for which Janet designed the popular fundraising t-shirts and notecards portraying "hope" written in many languages. Janet avidly explored cookbooks for recipes that Tim then cooked. They joined a natural food ordering cooperative and also traveled frequently to Memphis, TN, to see international movies and eat at world cuisine restaurants. Their voracious reading habits included the New York Times, New York Review of Books, and The New Yorker, among other magazines, as well as novels and art blogs.
Upon Tim's retirement, they relocated to Seattle where they enjoyed two decades of urban living, international film festivals, and proximity to family and grandchildren. Despite health set-backs, Janet and Tim lived independently together until the age of 81.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Arrowsmith Ross; her parents, Frank William Ashton and Edna Wessels Ashton; her brothers-in-law Matthew McMillen Ross and Mark Joseph Moore Ross, and her sister-in-law Glenda Stephens Ashton.
She is survived by her daughter Anne Catherine Ross and her wife Susan Lee Tuller, son David Deckard Buck, daughter Sarah Marie Ross and her husband Ranga Nathan Venkatesan, all of Seattle, and her daughter Meg Julia Ross, of Madison, WI; grandchildren Brenna Firek, Aruna Tuller-Ross, Dawit Tuller-Ross, and Olivia Venkatesan; sisters-in-law Sheila Burr Ross and Kathryn Gann Ross; brother William David Ashton and his wife Ann Milligan Ashton, and brothers George Donald Ashton and James Edward Ashton; and many nieces and nephews.
As she wished, a remembrance event, featuring her favorite Indian food and mango lassi drinks, was held March 7, 2020, for family and friends at her daughter's house at 353 NE 94th St, Seattle, where Janet had lived her happy last years in the thick of family life.