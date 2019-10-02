Home

Services
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Albany United Methodist Church
Albany, IL
Resources
JANICE A. BRANDENBURG


1941 - 2019
JANICE A. BRANDENBURG Obituary

JANICE A. BRANDENBURG

July 19, 1941-September 29, 2019

ALBANY-Janice A. Brandenburg, 78, of Albany, IL, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at MercyOne in Clinton, IA.

Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Albany United Methodist Church in Albany, IL, with Mark Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial has been established by the family.

Janice was born July 19, 1941, in Clinton, IA, to Archie F. and Phyllis R. (Slaymaker) Reedy. She was educated in the Slocum Grade School in rural Whiteside County and was a graduate of Erie High School in Erie, IL. She then graduated from the American Institute of Business in Davenport, IA. Janice married Richard E. Brandenburg on May 18, 1962, in Albany. Janice was chief secretary at the Trinity School of Nursing in Moline IL and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church where she was active in many different committees and groups. Janice's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; two daughters, Kimberly (Paul) Rovane of Atoka, TN and Jeanne Moreland of Albany; one son, Doug (Cindy) Brandenburg of Clive, IA; six grandchildren, Aimee Rovane, Amber Rovane, Arieanna Moreland, Jasmine Moreland, Kyle Brandenburg, and Katelyn Schneider; one sister, Mary (Greg) Betts of Clinton, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Donald Reedy.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 2, 2019
