Janice A. Meincke
January 11, 1925-April 28, 2020
WALCOTT-Janice A. Meincke, 95, of Wilton formerly of Walcott, IA, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton.
Janice was born in Cedar County, IA on January 11, 1925 to Arthur and Selma (Juchter) Bachus.
She graduated from Bennett High School in 1942. Janice married Arno "Arnie" A. Meincke on March 10, 1945 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2002. She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America, Sunbury Camp for over 50 years.
She and Arnie farmed in Cedar County for 50 years, retiring in 1995 and moving to Walcott in 2000. She enjoyed life on the farm and tending to her gardens.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery. Private family services will be held.
Janice is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Marti of Davenport; son, Bryan Meincke of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Krentz of St. Louis, MO and Kevin (Caresa) Marti of Vista, CA; great-grandchildren, Maranda and Tyler Krentz and Eloise and Hendrix Marti.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother Delma Bachus and her son-in-law Dennis Marti.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton Retirement Community in her memory.
Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020