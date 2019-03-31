Home

Janice M. Glade


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice M. Glade Obituary

Janice M. Glade

September 21, 1960-February 14, 2019

KEWANEE-Graveside committal services for Janice M. Glade, 57, were held Saturday in Davenport at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. She was inurned on the gravesite of her mother, Rose Ann and her daughter, Tonya.

Janice died February 14, 2019 in Kewanee, Illinois, at Royal Oaks Care Center. She had battled multiple medical issues attributed to rheumatoid arthritis.

Janice Marie Glade was born, September 21, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa a daughter of Fred H. and Rose Ann (Strathman) Glade. She was the second daughter and the seventh child born to Fred and Rose Ann.

She had a great faith and belief in God and was a person of private prayer. She never questioned the difficulties she suffered during her lifetime.

Those left to honor her memory include brothers, Rick Glade, Davenport, Dr. David Glade, California and Dr. Larry Glade, Colorado; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya, her mother, Rose Ann Glade and her father, Dr. Fred Glade; a sister, Joyce and two brothers, Fred Glade and Dr. James Glade. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Janice's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2019
