Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200

Janice Ranes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Ranes Obituary

Janice Ranes

April 4, 1950-February 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Janice Ranes passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janice Swails was born on April 4, 1950 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Herschel and Margaret (Toops) Swails. She married William Ranes on October 18, 1974 in Bettendorf, Iowa and together they welcomed three children, Billy, Missy and Amy. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2017.

She worked for the Davenport Schools, and as an In-Home Healthcare worker.

There will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will be held for Janice on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm (Noon) at The Center 1411 Brady Street in Davenport. All are welcome to join us in the celebration.

Survivors include her son; William G, daughters; Melissa A. (Paul Adamson), Amy B. Ranes (Larry Johnston), granddaughters; Allison (Matthew Carlsen), Katherine Beeson, Madeline Beeson, Emily Green, Honesty Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Clara Grace and sister: Connie Banks.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, William, sister; Linda Riehm and brother; Larry Dean.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -