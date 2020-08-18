Jared Andrew Carver

November 27, 1979 - August 13, 2020

BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA - Jared Andrew Carver of Badung, Bali, Indonesia, died Thursday August 13, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia after a brief illness that included myocardial infarction. Services were held in Sumatra, Indonesia on August 14. He was buried according to local customs in the country that held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Stern Center in Rock Island from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. We will be celebrating in Jared's style, please come in your favorite tie-dye and "if you get confused, just let the music play". All friends and family are welcome.

There will be a private committal service at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Jared was born, November 27, 1979, in Moline, IL. He is the son of John and Marcia (Glassner) Carver. He was a 1998 graduate of Rock Island High School and a 2004 graduate of Lynn University, Boca Raton, FL. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Administration with a minor in International Golf.

We have lost a beloved son, father, husband, brother, and friend.

He married Eneng rara on August 3, 2019, in Indonesia. He welcomed daughters, Rylee Carver in 2010 and River Carver in 2020. He loved his daughters immensely.

Jared had a genuinely beautiful heart that touched the lives of many. He had an infectious grin and was always offering to give to anyone in need. If you were one of the "special" people who Jared loved, you were fortunate because he loved you intensely with his whole heart.

Jared had an adventurous spirit that was reflected in his many interests including gourmet food, fine wines, travel, golf and music to name a few. He was a great cook and adventurous eater since childhood. He liked finding the best restaurants and could select the perfect bottle of wine to complement a meal. He was also known to order kitchen gadgets from infomercials to aid in his cooking adventures. While he loved all music, his favorite band was The Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed catching up with friends over a game of golf or poker. Jared loved traveling to new places. He made new friends and was inquisitive, learning new things wherever he went. As a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan, he enjoyed catching a game whenever he could.

In the words of his sister, Alex, "He loved people and was beloved. Jared laughed a lot and embraced life at full throttle. His adventures sometimes ended in misadventures, but he always seemed to have a knack for escaping by the skin of his teeth. We thought that would be the case again, but his heart gave out and his life was cut short at 40-years-old. We will all greatly miss him."

Those left to honor his memory are: his wife Eneng Rara and daughter River; Daughter Rylee Carver and mother Angela Kight; his parents John and Marcia (Glassner) Carver; brothers John Carver, Joseph Carver, Robert Carver (Jennifer); sister Alex Carver (Steve Bannatyne); and several nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Roy and Lucille Carver; maternal grandparents Fred and Barbara Glassner; and one uncle, Clayton Carver.