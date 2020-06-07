Jason Albert Lindquist
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason Albert Lindquist

February 4, 1978-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jason Albert Lindquist, of Davenport, entered heaven peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 42 in Davenport IA where he had lived since 2013. He was born February 4, 1978 in Chicago, IL to June Marie and Edward Albert Lindquist Jr. He was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather Edward Albert Lindquist Sr.

He is survived by his mother and sister Michelle Green and husband Johnny and their son Hunter of Henderson TX; grandmother Margaret "Grandma Maggie" Lindquist, sister Christina Ridgway and husband Ryan and their children Derek and Hailey, sister Cynthia King and husband Steven and their son Jack, brother Daniel Lindquist, brother Steven Lindquist and his son James, all of Davenport IA; three children, son Daniel Thibodeaux, daughter Emerald Natalie Lindquist of Jonesboro AR, and Neveah Lindquist of Davenport IA; and aunts Betty Walker of Davenport IA and Dorothy Jensen of Alabama, and uncle Edwin Herold of Chicago IL.

His mother fondly remembers when Jason's sister Michelle was born, he looked in the nursery and said "mom, what's that?" She said, "that's your sister!" Jason said, "can I keep her?"

He loved his family, his Lord, and was a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Local services in Davenport will be private and there will be a public memorial service at First Baptist Church of Danville in Kilgore, TX on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Jason's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Danville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved