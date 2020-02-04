Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Main Event
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Mahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason F. Mahler


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason F. Mahler Obituary

Jason F. Mahler

November 21, 1974 ~ January 31, 2020

BETTENDORF-Jason F. Mahler, 45, of Bettendorf passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at The Main Event, Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or to the family.

Jason is survived by his father, James Mahler; sister, Kristin (Mike) Diericx; and nephew, Kalin Mahler.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bethany; and brother, Ken Mahler.

Online condolences may be shared with Jason's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -