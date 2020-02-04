|
Jason F. Mahler
November 21, 1974 ~ January 31, 2020
BETTENDORF-Jason F. Mahler, 45, of Bettendorf passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at The Main Event, Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or to the family.
Jason is survived by his father, James Mahler; sister, Kristin (Mike) Diericx; and nephew, Kalin Mahler.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bethany; and brother, Ken Mahler.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 4, 2020