1/1
Jason Miller
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Miller
March 10, 1978-June 29, 2020
ANAMOSA, IA-On Monday, June 29, 2020, Jason Miller, loving father of two children passed away at the age of 42.
Jason was born to Larry and Sheryll Miller on March 10, 1978 in Anamosa, IA. He was preceded in death by his father Larry C. Miller. He is survived by his mother, Sheryll Miller, daughters Molly and Madelyn Miller, sister Lyssa Hartley (Chris Hartley), brother Larry D. Miller, two nieces and a nephew as well as aunts and uncles. He will be deeply missed by many good friends including Dan Montegna who was like a second dad to him.
His greatest joy and passion came in being a dad to his two girls whom he loved dearly. He was also a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on motorcycles. Jason was well known among friends and family for his sharp wit and was always quick with a joke and a sly smile.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved