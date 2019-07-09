Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
702 E Robinson Street
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-4024
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Rosdail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay R. Rosdail


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay R. Rosdail Obituary

Jay R. Rosdail

May 4, 1949-June 21, 2019

KNOXVILLE, IA-Jay R. Rosdail, 70, of Knoxville, IA, formerly of DeWitt, IA, and Welton, IA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Knoxville, IA, following a lengthy illness.

Jay graduated from Pomeroy High School, Waldorf College, and South Dakota State University. He worked in the seed industry most of his adult life. While living in DeWitt and Welton, Jay participated in a Quad City church's singles club and Sitmacher ski club.

In 1981, he and Ruth Andrews were married in DeWitt, IA. The family settled in Knoxville, IA. 

Jay is survived by his wife, Ruth Andrews Rosdail; son Jacob (Ashley) and granddaughter Avery Jean, of Kearney, NE; son Andrew of Minneapolis, MN; mother Milly Rosdail Ozinga of Panora, IA; five siblings and Ruth's three siblings.

Jay was preceded in death by his father James, and a sister, Leanne Louise Rosdail.

Funeral services were held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Knoxville with committal services following at Union Cemetery, Pomeroy, IA. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.http://www.williamsfhknoxville.com/

Published in Quad-City Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now