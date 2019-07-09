Jay R. Rosdail

May 4, 1949-June 21, 2019

KNOXVILLE, IA-Jay R. Rosdail, 70, of Knoxville, IA, formerly of DeWitt, IA, and Welton, IA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Knoxville, IA, following a lengthy illness.

Jay graduated from Pomeroy High School, Waldorf College, and South Dakota State University. He worked in the seed industry most of his adult life. While living in DeWitt and Welton, Jay participated in a Quad City church's singles club and Sitmacher ski club.

In 1981, he and Ruth Andrews were married in DeWitt, IA. The family settled in Knoxville, IA.

Jay is survived by his wife, Ruth Andrews Rosdail; son Jacob (Ashley) and granddaughter Avery Jean, of Kearney, NE; son Andrew of Minneapolis, MN; mother Milly Rosdail Ozinga of Panora, IA; five siblings and Ruth's three siblings.

Jay was preceded in death by his father James, and a sister, Leanne Louise Rosdail.

Funeral services were held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Knoxville with committal services following at Union Cemetery, Pomeroy, IA. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.