Jay Ross

June 9, 1948-May 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jay B. Ross, 70, a resident of Davenport passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, E. Rusholme Street, Davenport.

Funeral services to celebrate Jay's life will be at Noon Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 11:00 until the service time. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jay Byron Ross was born June 9, 1948 in Tchula, Mississippi the son of Tom and Evaline (Barnes) Ross. He graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology Jay was united in marriage to Audrey (Belman) Beale on April 16, 1995 in Silvis, Illinois.

Jay was an Industrial Engineer at Hart Marx retiring after over 30 years of service. Jay loved to drive – owning and operating 8 Jays Corporation a limousine service for many years, and currently was driving for River Bend Transit. He also loved to fish and keeping his yard in pristine condition and was an avid Cubs, Bulls and Bears fan.

He leaves behind his loving wife Audrey; and children, Ingrid Ross, Brian Ross both of the Chicagoland area, Kristie (Jesse) Bowman, Moline, Aaron (Brittney) Beale, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Eric Beale, Moline, and Brianna Ross, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Elijah, Brady, Ayanna and Olivia; many brothers, sisters and the entire extended Ross and Belman families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

