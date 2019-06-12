Jay V. Cline

December 26, 1964-June 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jay V. Cline, 54, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund to be established for Jay's children. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jay was born December 26, 1964 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of Jack and Kay (Corso) Cline. On October 14, 2002 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, he married Tracey Neis.

Jay graduated from Assumption High School in 1983. He worked for Sheet Metal Workers Local #91. Jay was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and enjoyed coaching his kids' sports. He was an excellent cook. Jay loved spending time in his "garage-mahal" and "Deer Hunting" at the cabin table in Van Buren County.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Tracey; children, Jaelyn and Jackson; mother, Kay Cline of Davenport; brother, Michael Cline of Davenport; niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack.

