|
|
Jean E. Wildman
August 3, 1941- February 7, 2020
CATAWBA ISLAND, OH-Jean E. Wildman, 78, of Catawba Island, OH passed away peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 3, 1941 in Berkeley, CA to Gale Norman and Ruth Vivian (Phillips) Riley. Jean graduated from Moline High School in Moline, IL. On June 29, 1962 in Moline, IL she married James E. Wildman and he survives. During their 58 years of marriage, Jean cared for her family and their home. She was active in her children's P.T.A. and American Red Cross activities. Jean enjoyed trips to the Rocky Mountains and wading in the oceans where rock hunting and collecting sea shells were favorite pastimes. She was a cross stitch artisan and an avid gardener. Jean loved all living creatures down to the smallest bug and always made sure they had a home in her gardens.
In addition to her loving husband of 58 years, James, she is survived by her sons, Scot (Lindsay) Wildman, J.P. (Amy) Wildman, and Steven (Ann) Wildman, and grandchildren, Clara Wildman, David Wildman, Riley Wildman, Owen Wildman, and Megan Wildman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Jean's wishes cremation will take place in the direct care of the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH. Private services will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be given to the Ottawa County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 11, 2020