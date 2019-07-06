Jean K. Liska May 18, 2019 DAVENPORT-Jean K. Liska, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, a favorite animal welfare organization Jean was very passionate about. In lieu of a formal memorial service, Jean's family and friends invite you to a celebration of life on Saturday, July 13 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Mac's Tavern, 316 W. 3rd Street, Davenport. Jean was born in 1932 in New Liberty, Iowa. After high school, Jean worked at Davenport Bank until uniting in marriage to Andrew Liska in 1954. She became a stay at home mom, her first love being her family. Jean had the warmest smile that would light up any room. She was a genuine, caring, sweet soul, who immediately made you feel comfortable with yourself. She was funny and witty, never one to mince words, always telling it like it is. She was never judgmental, and the best listener anyone could ever ask for. Her neighbors could call her at a moment's notice to let their dog out, gather their mail while on vacation, or drive an elderly neighbor to the doctor; you name it, and she would be there for you. Jean loved all her pets and especially enjoyed walking her two dogs, Gabby and Chewy in her neighborhood, stopping to chat with everyone she met, especially young children. She loved kids and would seek them out wherever she was to say hello. My mom was the strongest person I've ever known; she endured anything that came her way with a smile and a laugh, always looking at the positive side. She could never turn a stray away from her door, just as she could not turn her attention away from a family member, friend or weary neighbor. She was truly an angel in disguise, and I feel so very lucky and proud she was my mom, my confidant, my best friend. She is and will be missed every day. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mindy, and grandson Luke, as well as so many dear friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, and two beloved sons, Matthew and Martin.Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to Jean's family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.