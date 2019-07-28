|
Jean L. Mayes
June 24, 1941-July 26, 2019
DAVENPORT-Memorial services to celebrate the life of Jean L. Mayes, 78, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be 4-7p.m. Thursday at church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Assumption High School, or Camp Shalom. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jean died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed in the 1970s with cancer; however her bravery and persistence never failed and she continued to battle and beat it. Her latest battle was difficult but Jean was optimistic with each passing day that cancer wasn't going to define her life.
Jean Louise Cotner was born on June 24, 1941 in Rockford, Illinois, a daughter of Murrell and Marion (Southam) Cotner. She graduated from Beloit High School and Augustana College with a Humanities degree with an emphasis in French and Spanish. She was a sister of the Sigma Pi Delta sorority.
Jean was united in marriage to Walter Mayes in 1963. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Jean taught French at JB Young Middle School, North Scott High School, and Assumption High School. She retired in 2008 after 25 years at Assumption. Following her retirement she continued to substitute teach for the Davenport Community School District and Assumption. Additionally, she taught for a time at Marycrest College.
Jean was a member of St. Paul Lutheran. Because her mother was a choir director, Jean spent her entire life being part of choirs, whether at school or church, and also played multiple instruments. Jean enjoyed the fine arts and culture of our world. She was extremely crafty and was a gifted quilter and did a lot of her own upholstery work.
Jean was part of French groups in the Quad Cities, including La Table Ronde and La Classe de Samedi. She loved to travel for studies and for pleasure.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Mayes, Des Moines and Laura (Douglas) Mayes-Schwien, Davenport; grandchildren: Skye (Eric), Solomon (Kaelyn), Miranda and Megan; and siblings: Julie Lee, Beloit, Wisconsin, and Thomas Cotner, Bliss, Michigan.
In addition to her husband, Walter, Jean was preceded in death by her parents.
Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com