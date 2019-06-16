Jean Lois Daurer Glise January 21, 1927-June 13, 2019 RICHLAND CENTER, WI-Jean Lois Daurer Glise, 92, of Richland Center passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Richland Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1927 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Louis and Hazel (Rohwer) Daurer. In high school she was involved in music, playing string bass, tuba, and slide guitar. Jean graduated from the University of Iowa, Iowa City in 1947. In September of 1948 she received membership in the American Dietetic Association, following an internship at Scripps Metabolic Clinic in La Jolla, California. Jean was most recently employed as a consultant dietician at Pine Valley Health Care in Richland Center. On June 16, 1949 Jean was united in marriage to Dr. Roy Glise. The couple was blessed with 6 children. Jean was an avid quilter, traveling to quilt seminars worldwide. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed visits from her grandchildren. Jean is survived by six children: Mary Ann, John,30 Nancy, Robert, David and William; eight beloved grandchildren: Corinn, Ryan, Nathan, Laura, Zoe, Ace, Lexi, and Megan; seven great-grandchildren: Duncan, Rhiannon, Liam, Gwendolyn, Theo, Anneliese, and Nora. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Blue Grass Cemetery in Blue Grass, Iowa. A reception will be held at the Blue Grass American Legion following the burial. The family suggests memorials in Jean's name be directed to the or the . The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.