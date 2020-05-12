Jeanette Mary Andreae (nee Cook) July 26, 1939-May 7, 2020 MORRIS-Jeanette Mary Andreae, age 80, of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Morris Hospital. Born July 26, 1939 in Chicago, she was the daughter of James W. and Virginia (Sabourin) Cook. She was a graduate of Rock Island Senior High School, Class of 1957, and Moline Lutheran School of Nursing in 1960. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 51 years, serving on the staff of Morris Hospital in various capacities from 1972 until her retirement. One of her greatest pleasures in her life was her profession and she loved nursing with a passion. In 1962, Jeanette married George Franklin Sproul, and they had a son together, Rodney Jay Sproul, born May 3, 1967. They were divorced January 14, 1969. Jeanette then met and married Raymond Rodell Andreae in 1976, and they were married June 25, 1976, at which time two more children were added to the family, Bruce Edward Andreae and Karen Rae Andreae, who were 16 years and 12 years old. Surviving are her husband, Ray; her children; and her grandchildren, Katie, Erin, and Shannon; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Miranda and Madison. Jeanette enjoyed camping with her husband and family and many of her pastime activities and hobbies were incorporated with the people she loved to be with. She also loved looking through a camera and seeing the beauty of flowers and nature close up. With the use of her computer, she made her pleasures a permanent place in her memories. She was creative in many ways with sewing, knitting, cooking and writing. She loved pleasing her friends and family with gifts of her creativity. Her husband of many years now, Raymond Rodell Andreae, has been a true companion, a close and loyal friend, but mostly the love she has always desired. Jeanette was also blessed with many friends in her lifetime that remained special to her always. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Cook; her mother, Virginia M. Cook; and a brother, James H. Cook. Due to the current situation regarding public gatherings, Jeanette's family has decided to postpone her services until her family and friends can gather at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris, to properly celebrate her life. Cremation rites have been accorded and the burial of her urn will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, (www.ficlc.org), 1338 Clay St, Morris, IL 60450 would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to visit Jeanette's Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence, or share a favorite memory or story. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2020.