Dr. Jeanette Sendry

November 27, 1944-December 10, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Dr. Jeanette Sendry, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Monday December 10, 2018 at home after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service and celebration of Jeanette's life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Rock Island, with a reception for family and friends following at Stoney Creek Inn, Moline.

Jeanette was born November 27, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Mary (Paliga) Sendry. She married Terence C. Krell on March 8, 1981 in Los Angeles, Calif. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2004.

Jeanette had a PhD in Philosophy from UCLA and taught classes at at several local colleges before retirement.

She enjoyed involvement in nature conservancy and always tried to do what was best for the environment. She enjoyed bird watching and learning about different species of plants. She loved animals and would do the best she could for them whether they were her own pet cats, wild strays she would catch and have spayed or neutered, or the deer that would occasionally visit her yard.

Surviving are her children, Ziva Oerth, and her husband Ryan, Anaheim, Calif., Jonathan Krell, DeKalb, Ill., and Nathaniel Krell, Los Angeles, Calif; grandchildren, Thatcher and Kyla Oerth; many nieces, nephews, and other family; her cats; and her best friend of 47 years, Shirin, McGraham.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Rose Ragan and Mary Ann Wadella; and brother, Paul Sendry II.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com