Jeanne C. Bohnsack

June 8, 1935-September 5, 2020

NEW LIBERTY-Jeanne C. Bohnsack, 85, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a short illness. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Runge Mortuary from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to ST. David Church, Durant, Iowa or to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Jeanne will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

Jeanne was born a daughter of Clifford H. and Stella (Baker) Andresen June 8, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bobby Bohnsack on June 9, 1956 in Davenport.

She worked at Heinz-Howe Insurance Company for several years prior to raising her family and later working at the Scott County Library in New Liberty. She enjoyed dancing and going on cruises with her husband as well as spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left behind to honor her memory, include her loving husband of 64 Years, Bobby Bohnsack, ; son Rob O. (Suzanne) Bohnsack, Durant, IA. ; daughter, Pam (Kevin) Hartwig, Bennett, IA.; granddaughter Erin E. (Mike) DeLong; great grandchildren, Grayson and Emma E. DeLong; step great granddaughter, Haylee DeLong.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim M. Bohnsack, parents, sister, Gwen Korn , brother James C. Andresen, and granddaughter Emily A. Bohnsack.