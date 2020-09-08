1/1
Jeanne C. Bohnsack
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne C. Bohnsack

June 8, 1935-September 5, 2020

NEW LIBERTY-Jeanne C. Bohnsack, 85, of New Liberty, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a short illness. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Runge Mortuary from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to ST. David Church, Durant, Iowa or to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Jeanne will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

Jeanne was born a daughter of Clifford H. and Stella (Baker) Andresen June 8, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bobby Bohnsack on June 9, 1956 in Davenport.

She worked at Heinz-Howe Insurance Company for several years prior to raising her family and later working at the Scott County Library in New Liberty. She enjoyed dancing and going on cruises with her husband as well as spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left behind to honor her memory, include her loving husband of 64 Years, Bobby Bohnsack, ; son Rob O. (Suzanne) Bohnsack, Durant, IA. ; daughter, Pam (Kevin) Hartwig, Bennett, IA.; granddaughter Erin E. (Mike) DeLong; great grandchildren, Grayson and Emma E. DeLong; step great granddaughter, Haylee DeLong.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim M. Bohnsack, parents, sister, Gwen Korn , brother James C. Andresen, and granddaughter Emily A. Bohnsack.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved