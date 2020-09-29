1/1
Jeanne M. Ceurvorst
1941 - 2020
August 12, 1941-September 24, 2020

DAVENPORT - Jeanne Marie Ceurvorst, 79, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. There is no visitation. Her final resting place will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the church. Online condolences can be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jeanne was born in Davenport on August 12, 1941. She was the daughter of Eugene and Marian (Kaupel) Ceurvorst. She served in the Navy from 1960 until 1963. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from St. Ambrose University. She worked as a contract administrator from 1979 until 1981 for the Bendix Corporation then for Litton Industries from 1982 to 1989, and finally for Carver Pump from 1989 until 2002. Her most recent job was working at Walmart from 2002 until 2009.

Those left to honor her life include her siblings: Terrence Ceurvorst, Davenport, Kevin (Barbara) Ceurvorst, Tallahasse, FL and Rebecca Cowley, Amarillo, TX; nieces/nephews: Kirah Cowley, Phoenix, Kyle (Rachael) Cowley, Dumas, TX and Dustin (Jennifer) Cowley, Amarillo, TX, great niecesephews: Shelby, Hunter, Hannah and Connor and numerous cousins. Her parents and an infant brother, Mark preceded her in death.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
James Morgan
