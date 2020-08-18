Jeanne Marie Meyer

October 15, 1949 - August 14, 2020

IOWA CITY - Jeanne Marie Meyer, 70, died Friday, August 14, 2020 following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org .

Jeanne was born October 15, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Joan (Baker) Meyer. She received her master's degree from the University of Iowa.

Jeanne was Director of the University of Iowa Upward Bound Project for fifteen years, and prior to that she was their Curriculum Coordinator. She retired in 2010.

Jeanne had a great love for her dogs, Lilly and Glory and enjoyed time spent reading and playing the guitar or banjo. She was an avid Hawkeye fan. Most important to Jeanne was her family and friends.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Marcia (James) Strieck of Bettendorf and her brother, James (Melissa) Meyer of Fort Wayne, IN; her nieces, Erin (Haley) Wikoff of Davenport and their child, Meyer and Carrie (Billy) Coats of Arlington, TX and their children, Isaih and Elena; her dear friends, Julie Seal, Carol Clark, and Marion Johnson.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents.

