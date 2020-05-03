Jeannette L. Green March 2, 1928-April 28, 2020 DAVENPORT-Jeannette L. Green, 92, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Kahl Home for the Aged in Davenport. There will be no immediate services at this time. The family has decided to hold a memorial picnic at a later date. Jeannette will be laid to rest in her home town of Union City, PA nearer to her mother, father, and brother. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Jeannette Leone Weitzel was born March 2, 1928 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dr. Leon and Helen (Clough) Weitzel. She graduated from Union City High School and went on to attend college in Philadelphia at the Drexel Institute of Technology, now Drexel University. She earned a BS degree in Home Economics but chemistry is where she excelled. Upon graduation from Drexel she went on to work for Ferro Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio, where she met her first husband. Years later she worked for B.F. Goodrich Corp. in Avon Lake, Ohio in the research and developmental laboratory. While working at B.F.Goodrich she met her second husband who had lost his wife and was raising 3 children on his own as a single parent. Eventually the family left Ohio after a job transfer and moved to Illinois. Yet another job change moved the family to DeWitt, IA where a second sister was born. At this point she became a full time mother raising a family of 6 children. Years later she moved to Davenport where she worked for Genesis Visiting Nurses until the age of 70. Jeannette was a very talented musician. She enjoyed playing piano and singing. She sang in church choirs in Ohio, Illinois and Iowa and was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport. She was also a dedicated Scout leader having volunteered for both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She also enjoyed gardening, a hobby that she learned from her father, and loved watching her children play sports or doing musicals. Her music abilities were passed on to all her children who at one time all played instruments. Jeannette is survived by her 3 Children: Pamela Ibsen (Boldman), Susan Cassatt (Green) and Craig Boldman; her 3 Step-children: Lorelene Francis (Green), Gail Sinnott (Green) and Michael Green; 5 Grandchildren: Mitch and Grant Boldman, Kris Lerschen, Truman Francis and Rachael Sinnott; and 2 Great-grandchildren Cael and Will Boldman. Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.