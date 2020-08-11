Jeff Jones

Jeffery D. Jones

January 26, 1960 - August 7, 2020

BETTENDORF - Jeffery D. Jones, 60, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home. Keeping with his wishes, private family services will take place with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Jeff was born on January 26, 1960 in Muscatine, Iowa, a son of Ivan J. and Josephine L. (Braun) Jones. He was united in marriage to Linda Sue Hillery on December 6, 1980. There was pink lightning that day! She preceded him in death on February 23, 2019.

Jeff worked primarily in the trucking industry during his career.

Jeff cherished his family and their trips to the Ozarks. He always put others time and lives ahead of his own. He enjoyed home repair and projects, and could fix or do pretty much anything. In more recent years he enjoyed gardening and watching classic sitcoms.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Justin (Hallie) Jones, Bettendorf; Jaime (Andrew) Avilar, Kansas City, seven grandchildren; siblings: Jane lamb, Silvis, Nile Joseph (Carey) Jones, davenport, James Jones, Bettendorf, and Jennifer (Todd) Spear, Peru, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jon Paul Jones. May they rest in peace.

