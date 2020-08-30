1/1
Jeffrey Martin Wiatt
{ "" }
Jeffrey Martin Wiatt

September 26, 1955- August 29, 2020

HILLSDALE-Jeffrey Martin Wiatt, 64, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the AFLAC Cancer Center. (give.choa.org)

Jeff was born September 26, 1955 in Moline, IL, the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Nicholson) Wiatt. He graduated from U.T.H.S., attended Black Hawk College, and worked several years at Sivyer Steel. He then went to work at Metropolitan Life where he met his wife, Danielle. They were married on June 16, 1988.

In 1994, he began his 25+ year career with AFLAC where lifetime friendships formed with both clients and fellow sales associates. His time with his dear friend and AFLAC co-worker, Todd DeVoss, was one of many highlights of his life. Others included taking care of their beautiful farm, and spending endless hours with his grandchildren-- dominating them in basketball, ping pong, and any of the many games he taught them to play.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Danielle; children, Angie Thorngren, Cordova, Derek Rogers (Michele Jandik), Davenport; 3 grandchildren, Jordan Thorngren, Kyle Thorngren, Emily Thorngren (Nick Roman); and one great grandchild, Beau. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Wiatt. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
