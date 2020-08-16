1/1
Jeramie Leonte'a Shorter
1994 - 2020
May 24, 1994-August 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jeramie Leonte'a Shorter, 26, of Davenport, died August 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jeramie was born in Davenport, May 24, 1994 to his parents, Jennifer (Pearl) Gray and Jamie Delaney-Shorter.

Jeramie was a handsome man that had an infectious smile that touched the world. Everyone that knew him would say he had a heart of gold that brought joy with him everywhere he went and everybody he came in touch with.

Jeramie worked at McAllister's as a line cook but also took on various positions. Jeramie's favorite hobby was playing poker, hanging out with his family and friends and taking trips to see the world. Jeramie's all-time love was being a loving dedicated father to his 17 children whom he loved dearly. He also was a great uncle.

Jeramie is survived by his by his mother, Jennifer (Jacquelyn) Gray; father, Jamie (Latonya) Delaney-Shorter; siblings, Kendra Pearl, Logan Howard, Cia-Cione Gatlin-Shorter, Precious Delaney, Eimaj Shorter, and Jamie Delaney-Shorter Jr.; grandparents, Micheal and Serenda Corrathers, and Charles Lee Shorter; aunts, Tiyanda (Michael) Wells, Michelle (Simba) Mhlanga, Kimberly Miles, and Andrea (Tony) Manning; uncle, Micheal Mitchell.

Most importantly his children, (Kylea) Jer'Many, Jeramie Jr, (Levianna) JaRiah, (Lakeishia) Jayda, Jalaya, (Brittany) Brennan, (Shavonte) Jer'marie, (Ali) Veto, Adalina, (Tramika) Thomias, Kylie, (Amber) Jai'leigh, Jayceon, (Jterra) Jeranie, Jay'lah and (Sydney) Jasper.

Jeramie was proceeded in death by his grandma, Lily "Bonnie" Delaney; great-grandparents, Herbert and Bessie Pearl; and his son, Jermier Shorter.

Jeramie leaves behind some very special people that meant a lot to him. Aunt, Nancy Pearl-Scott; cousins, Tristan (Terrance) Hills, DeAnthony Graves, and Savon Buckner; friends, Shaquelle Wyatt, Justin "Bird" McGowan, Najee West, and a host of other close friends.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
563-322-4438
