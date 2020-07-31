Jermier Leon Shorter

May 15, 2012-July 18, 2020

ST PAUL, MN-Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, MN; fought the good fight against cancer and went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Pentecostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley St Davenport, Iowa; there will be a live stream of the service starting at 1pm on the Weerts Facebook page. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9am to 12 Noon at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Jermier's name may be made to the family.

Jermier was born on May 15, 2012 to Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter in Davenport, Iowa. He was a true fighter and never let cancer keep him down. Jermier loved to play video games with his siblings, fighting with his bladeblades, and just having a good time with his friends and family. Jermier loved going to school, watching all of the super hero movies, and listening to his music. His courage and love for others will never be forgotten.

Those left to honor his memory are his parents Kylea and Jeramie; siblings Jermany and Jeramie, Jr along with a host of half siblings; grandparents: Ella Carter Jennifer Grey, Jacquelyn Grey, Keenan Crawford, and Jamie Delany; great-grandparents: Michael (Serneda) Corrather, Diane (John) Crawford, and Charlie Shorter; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He joins in heave his great-grandmothers Minnie Carter and Lilly Delany.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Jermier's obituary at www.weertsfh.com