Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome C. Hansen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome C. Hansen Obituary

Jerome C. Hansen

July 9, 1929-July 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jerome "Jerry" C. Hansen, 90, of Davenport passed away July 15, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. Funeral services are 11:00 Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 9:00 am till the time of service. Memorials may be left to St. Paul Lutheran Church or The Figge Art Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.

Jerry was born July 9, 1929 in Marinette, WI to Clarence and Gertrude (Weissgerber) Hansen. Jerry enlisted in the US Navy serving on the USS Missouri for 4 years. He was very proud of his service. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin with a BA degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Barbara Enstrom on August 15, 1953 in Marinette, WI.

Jerry worked for Caterpillar, retiring after 30 years. He was the plant controller at the Mt. Joy Plant. He was a certified management accountant. He belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church, N.S. Rotary and Pinnacle Country Club. Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Family was everything to him and he was very proud of all of their accomplishments. He was known for his quirky sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; children, Craig (Karen) Hansen, Laurie (Bill) Bibo and Christina (Jeff) Gagnon; grandchildren, Melinda, Joe, Sonya, Shaun, Justin, Melanie, Katelyn and Joshua; great grandchildren, Hugo, Valentina, Nolan, Sonny and Oliver; sister, Connie Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother

Published in Quad-City Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now