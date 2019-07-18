Jerome C. Hansen

July 9, 1929-July 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jerome "Jerry" C. Hansen, 90, of Davenport passed away July 15, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. Funeral services are 11:00 Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 9:00 am till the time of service. Memorials may be left to St. Paul Lutheran Church or The Figge Art Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.

Jerry was born July 9, 1929 in Marinette, WI to Clarence and Gertrude (Weissgerber) Hansen. Jerry enlisted in the US Navy serving on the USS Missouri for 4 years. He was very proud of his service. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin with a BA degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Barbara Enstrom on August 15, 1953 in Marinette, WI.

Jerry worked for Caterpillar, retiring after 30 years. He was the plant controller at the Mt. Joy Plant. He was a certified management accountant. He belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church, N.S. Rotary and Pinnacle Country Club. Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Family was everything to him and he was very proud of all of their accomplishments. He was known for his quirky sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; children, Craig (Karen) Hansen, Laurie (Bill) Bibo and Christina (Jeff) Gagnon; grandchildren, Melinda, Joe, Sonya, Shaun, Justin, Melanie, Katelyn and Joshua; great grandchildren, Hugo, Valentina, Nolan, Sonny and Oliver; sister, Connie Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother