|
|
Jerome O'neal Miller
August 17, 1936-February 22, 2020
WEIRTON, WV-Jerome O'neal Miller, 83 of Weirton, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home. Born August 17, 1936, in Weirton, he was a son of the late Harry and Monnie Wells Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jean Miller; brother Lyle Miller and sister Carena Jennessee.
Fiercely independent, Jerome moved his young family to Bettendorf, Iowa where he founded Miller Machine Products in 1966 and operated until 1984. He returned to Weirton in 1990 to own and operate Miller Steel Services until his retirement in 2005. Those who knew him appreciated his sense of humor and fairness. Jerome never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and was a regular at the Elks Club.
He is survived by his three sons, Daniel (Sandra) Miller of Imperial, PA, Thomas Miller of Mason, OH and Timothy (Joe Hernandez) Miller of Madison, WI; grandchildren Kyle, Caleb, Justin, Anna, Lane and Cameron Miller, and Ray Walker.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main St., Weirton, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Rev. Kevin L. Bowers will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA.
Share tributes and memories at www.grecohertnick.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 26, 2020