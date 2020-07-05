1/1
Jerry Duane Wood
Jerry Duane Wood

July 2, 2020

ATALISSA-Jerry Duane Wood, 77, of Atalissa, passed quietly on July 2, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center, while on Hospice from complications associated with Alzheimer's. A private family viewing will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, with Cremation Rites to follow. On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in remembrance of Jerry, the public is invited to attend a Visitation from 10:00 am – 11:00 am and A Celebration of Life Service from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. Both services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually and bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing. Social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected.

A private Graveside Service with Military Honors at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Tipton, will follow public services. In lieu of flowers, family has set up two memorial funds: Unity Point Hospice and Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center. Cards and memorials may be sent c/o Barb Wood, to 1985 Atalissa Road, Atalissa, Iowa 52720. Online condolences may be shared on the same website where you may read Jerry's full obituary- www.fryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
