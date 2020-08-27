Jerry Eugene Hon

October 1, 1941-August 19, 2020

ANCHORAGE, AK-Jerry Eugene Hon 78 passed peacefully while in hospice at home with his family and entered the warm embrace of his savior on August 19, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born October 1, 1941 in Alton, Illinois. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. Cremation rites were accorded with Cremation Society of Alaska.

Jerry Eugene Hon married Nancy Helen Muhlenburg on June 29, 1985 in Moline, Illinois. He worked as a store room clerk at Illini Hospital until he retired where he was named Employee of the Year. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bears fan. Jerry loved doing crossword puzzles, roller skating and calling bingo. In his younger years, he was active in church, choir and the family barbershop.

Jerry is survived by his wife Nancy Hon; children Kathleen Hawotte and Kristin Benson; grandchildren Alex Downey, Katie Downey and Raina (Austin) Phillips; great-grandchildren Haley Downey, Nicholas Downey and Carson Phillips; sisters Helen "Cathie" (David) Willie and Elaine Noascono; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Helen Hon; daughter Cynthia Peer; sisters Wilma Denton and Melody Hon.

A memorial fund has not been established.