1/1
Jerry Eugene Hon
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Eugene Hon

October 1, 1941-August 19, 2020

ANCHORAGE, AK-Jerry Eugene Hon 78 passed peacefully while in hospice at home with his family and entered the warm embrace of his savior on August 19, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born October 1, 1941 in Alton, Illinois. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. Cremation rites were accorded with Cremation Society of Alaska.

Jerry Eugene Hon married Nancy Helen Muhlenburg on June 29, 1985 in Moline, Illinois. He worked as a store room clerk at Illini Hospital until he retired where he was named Employee of the Year. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bears fan. Jerry loved doing crossword puzzles, roller skating and calling bingo. In his younger years, he was active in church, choir and the family barbershop.

Jerry is survived by his wife Nancy Hon; children Kathleen Hawotte and Kristin Benson; grandchildren Alex Downey, Katie Downey and Raina (Austin) Phillips; great-grandchildren Haley Downey, Nicholas Downey and Carson Phillips; sisters Helen "Cathie" (David) Willie and Elaine Noascono; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Helen Hon; daughter Cynthia Peer; sisters Wilma Denton and Melody Hon.

A memorial fund has not been established.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Alaska
1306 E 74th Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99518
907-277-2777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Alaska

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved